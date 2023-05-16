- Optimize the small variant H logic.
- Fixed a bug where you were unable to transform again after losing the teleportation.
- Increased energy consumption during transformation.
- Fixed a bug where you were unable to interact with the cat when transforming, and now you can use the w button to engage in conversations. Unable to engage in astringent interaction with the cat mother while in a state of transformation.
In the future, all investigation/interaction functions will be gradually transferred to w. The interactive button for z is temporarily retained.
- When opening the archive and read menu, you can use the w or z keys, but confirmation and cancellation still follow the tradition of z confirmation and x cancellation.
少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 16 May 2023
Bug fix on May 15th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update