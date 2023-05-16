 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

少女的求生之路2：血色洋馆 update for 16 May 2023

Bug fix on May 15th

Share · View all patches · Build 11241889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the small variant H logic.
  2. Fixed a bug where you were unable to transform again after losing the teleportation.
  3. Increased energy consumption during transformation.
  4. Fixed a bug where you were unable to interact with the cat when transforming, and now you can use the w button to engage in conversations. Unable to engage in astringent interaction with the cat mother while in a state of transformation.
    In the future, all investigation/interaction functions will be gradually transferred to w. The interactive button for z is temporarily retained.
  5. When opening the archive and read menu, you can use the w or z keys, but confirmation and cancellation still follow the tradition of z confirmation and x cancellation.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2180331 Depot 2180331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link