Thriving City: Song update for 16 May 2023

Update v0.5.11

Build 11241855

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.11 has been updated!

  1. Merge cloud files services
  2. Fix the bug where water wells are not effective in some cases
  3. Fix the bug of issuing loans for empty mansions
  4. Fix the bug of buildings with happiness that do not add happiness levels
  5. Add map name to the save and read files
  6. Optimize the pathfinding logic for bandits and residents
    7.Resource points cannot be destroyed by enemies
  7. Fix the problem of resource points disappearing after the mine is demolished

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!

