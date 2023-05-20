Update Notes - May 19, 2023

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
New Features and Bug Fixes
(We fixed several bugs that were found in the previous version, and added Super Sampling support)
- The game now supports AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR2.2).
- The game now supports Intel XeSS Super Sampling 1.1.
- Fixed a bug where if the game was closed with perspective-assist and toon rendering turned on, the toon-rendered model would appear lighter in color upon next startup.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to sometimes crash when the screen fades to black if the player launched the game in "DX12 Mode".
- Fixed an issue where motion blur was applied to the weapon UI when changing perspectives, making it hard to read.
- Adjusted collisions with area dividers, fixing an issue where certain actions would cause players to go out of bounds.
Changed files in this update