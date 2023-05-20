 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 20 May 2023

Update Notes - May 19, 2023

Build 11241652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Bug Fixes
(We fixed several bugs that were found in the previous version, and added Super Sampling support)
  • The game now supports AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR2.2).
  • The game now supports Intel XeSS Super Sampling 1.1.
  • Fixed a bug where if the game was closed with perspective-assist and toon rendering turned on, the toon-rendered model would appear lighter in color upon next startup.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to sometimes crash when the screen fades to black if the player launched the game in "DX12 Mode".
  • Fixed an issue where motion blur was applied to the weapon UI when changing perspectives, making it hard to read.
  • Adjusted collisions with area dividers, fixing an issue where certain actions would cause players to go out of bounds.

