0.6.19 Build 499 Hotfix Patch Note

Build 11241479 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 03:52:05 UTC by Wendy

We have a minor bug fix!

Changes

[Bus] Bus route selection UI now shows the active route with '<>'

[Multiplayer] Bike's leaning angle net sync is improved

[Vehicle] Mixi and Dumpy's suspension is stiffened (Thanks to Magic Man)

Bug Fixed

[Bus] Cannot continue company bus route after restarting game (Thanks to Cain)

[Camera] Look Left/Right stuttering (Thanks to Anubis)

[Vehicle] Rented vehicle despawn after a timeout when restarting game (Thanks to Magic Man)

[Vehicle] Rented vehicle doesn't take damage (Thanks to Magic Man)

[Vehicle] Trailer is unstable while attached (Thanks to Harben)