Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 17 May 2023

0.6.19 Build 499 Hotfix Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a minor bug fix!

Changes

[Bus] Bus route selection UI now shows the active route with '<>'
[Multiplayer] Bike's leaning angle net sync is improved
[Vehicle] Mixi and Dumpy's suspension is stiffened (Thanks to Magic Man)

Bug Fixed

[Bus] Cannot continue company bus route after restarting game (Thanks to Cain)
[Camera] Look Left/Right stuttering (Thanks to Anubis)
[Vehicle] Rented vehicle despawn after a timeout when restarting game (Thanks to Magic Man)
[Vehicle] Rented vehicle doesn't take damage (Thanks to Magic Man)
[Vehicle] Trailer is unstable while attached (Thanks to Harben)

