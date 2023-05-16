Loading pictures, videos, STL/OBJ objects, etc. synchronized in multiplayer mode.
Fixed bug on loading older files.
Neotrie VR update for 16 May 2023
Version 4.5.7 Important update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Loading pictures, videos, STL/OBJ objects, etc. synchronized in multiplayer mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neotrie VR Content Depot 878621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update