Emergency Plan: First Update and Roadmap

Dear Sky Haven Community,

We've been closely monitoring your feedback and are aware of the disappointment expressed due to the bugs you've encountered in our game. We wholeheartedly apologize for the frustration this has caused, and we want you to know that we're not just standing by.

We're excited to unveil a robust plan of action with a series of updates aimed at enhancing your gaming experience. This plan includes both extensive bug fixes and several improvements, and we're confident it will address your concerns.

Today we deliver the first update with fixes for the most annoying bugs. See details below.

The next update scheduled on June 7th, focused on resolving more complex and "hard-to-reproduce" bugs.

By June 30th, we aim to release our third update, which will be teeming with enhancements based on your valuable feedback. These updates reflect our commitment to making the gameplay experience clearer and more comprehensible. The enhancements include (but are not limited):

Arrival stack panel: the queue of landing airplanes with their details and blocker

Starter airports for each era

Tutorial fixes

Some other features we will reveal later

We won't sugarcoat it: the negative reviews have been tough to read. But we see them not as a setback but as a call to action. It's time for us to double our efforts, and that's exactly what we're doing.

However, we need your assistance. If you discover a bug and can reproduce it, please forward your feedback and save files to support@realwelders.com. Your input is crucial to our mission.

We believe in the potential of Real Welders and in the strength of this community. Together, we'll create the gaming experience we all aspire to. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding.

Best Regards,

Real Welders

P.S. Update Patch List