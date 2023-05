Share · View all patches · Build 11241158 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "MISTROGUE Mist and Living Dungeon".

This time, it will be a notice of full screen support for the screen.

Regarding screen settings, all full screen settings including ultra wide screen etc. are supported.

Please continue to enjoy "MISTROGUE Mist and Living Dungeon".