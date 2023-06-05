Talisman: Digital Edition Patch - 05/06/2023

Hi Talisman fans! ːBlueTalismanː

Today we rolled out another patch for Talisman: Digital Edition across all platforms. We've also got some fun news related to the Warhammer Skulls event that's happening right now!

General Fixes:

If you quit and resumed the game, you were prevented from using spells against the Lord of Darkness on the Treasure Chamber space. As much as the Lord of Darkness would have liked to keep this bug in, we’ve now fixed it so you can properly cast spells on him.

Occasionally, the game would hang and get stuck when there was a Stand Off during the Battle Royale ending. This has now been fixed, so your battle royales can continue with no interruptions.

We fixed an issue where finishing an online game would cause a “Lost Connection to Server” message to pop up.

We’ve also fixed Steam Cloud saves not syncing correctly - your saves should all now save to the cloud properly, so you can continue your games on a different PC.

Previously, the reward for the 'Defeat 100 Demons' challenge was giving people the wrong title. It has been fixed to be the correct title, so demons will now be appropriately intimidated by you.

Crash Fixes:

We’ve rolled out some more crash bug fixes in this patch, including:

A crash caused by using immobility and spell call when playing with the Sprite character.

A crash that happened when you pressed the ‘Delete Account’ button when you didn’t have a Nomad Account.

An occasional crash when reloading player account avatar images.

If you notice any issues or would like to report a bug, you can do so either through our official Nomad Games Discord or on the Steam Forums. If you’d like to keep up with everything happening with Talisman: Digital Edition and us here at Nomad Games, check out our full list of social media channels. ːheartː