This update allows standalong window on testing/previewing, here is the way to enable:
Basic - Other settings - Editor Setting - Enable Standalong window on testing.
Fixed problems on character and object collision
Fixed problem that allows character jumping even jumpping is disabled.
Enabled Battle UI when fighting in an event.
Removed random startup character on testing.
Fixed minor bugs.
Pixel Game Engine update for 16 May 2023
Important Update May 16.
This update allows standalong window on testing/previewing, here is the way to enable:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update