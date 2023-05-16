 Skip to content

Pixel Game Engine update for 16 May 2023

Important Update May 16.

May 16

This update allows standalong window on testing/previewing, here is the way to enable:
Basic - Other settings - Editor Setting - Enable Standalong window on testing.
Fixed problems on character and object collision
Fixed problem that allows character jumping even jumpping is disabled.
Enabled Battle UI when fighting in an event.
Removed random startup character on testing.
Fixed minor bugs.

