Stable/Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.49.30

Feature Adjustments:
- Added the Technology - Batch Remodeling which allows remodeling the same type of structures at the same time. The needed materials will be used in one go.
- Added Upgrade Tool for Sandpit. The maximum number of workers in Sandpit increased by 2.(In old saves, the update is only effective for newly built structures.)
- Added 30 planks and deleted 10 Lanterns from Initial Materials.
UI:
- Added tips for the number of bridge-type buildings as well as tunnels.
- Added tips for caravans in danger.
- Improved the Remodel UI.
- Improved the prompt in Town Hall when immigrants did not visit.
- Fixed the Salted Fish Can and Meat Can item icons.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the incorrect number of days needed in Fishing Dock and Fishpond.
- Fixed the problem that the digging path is not showing when using the River Digging command after pausing for a while.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
