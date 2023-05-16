- The first iteration of a fully interactive tutorial is now enabled by default
- Three new types of insanity added
- Observation Window can now trigger a Glitch Storm
- Prototype for endgame scoring now functional, positive scores are technically possible
- Fixed an issue with A NEW YOU that would allow you to use the wrong door
Endless Dark update for 16 May 2023
Patch 0.5.5-ea notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
