Endless Dark update for 16 May 2023

Patch 0.5.5-ea notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11240886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The first iteration of a fully interactive tutorial is now enabled by default
  • Three new types of insanity added
  • Observation Window can now trigger a Glitch Storm
  • Prototype for endgame scoring now functional, positive scores are technically possible
  • Fixed an issue with A NEW YOU that would allow you to use the wrong door

