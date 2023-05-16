 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 16 May 2023

Build notes 1.5.03f2 - M1 Mac fix and Discord server update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, this is a small patch to update the Twice Different logo and Discord links as we approach the announcement of our next game!

This patch also include a fix for UI text not appearing on M1 Macs and recent OS.
There's still a known graphical issue with the News Feed on new Mac OS, however this should significantly improve the experience for our Mac players.

Our Discord server is now a studio server.
We've decided to keep our communities together as we're generally interested in making dark strategy games for a similar type of player.

If you'd like to be a part of our Discord community it's a great place to get the latest news and we also run events.

