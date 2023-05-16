- Added Arcange Surge - extra magic talent tree ability for Myrddin
- Added Overwhelming Power - extra damage on the next attack talent tree ability for Myrddin
- Added Empower - increases mana regen for the Myrddin talent tree ability
- Fixed bugs in the main menu and other scenes
Cryptr update for 16 May 2023
May 15 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update