Update v0.10.0: Player and coach bookmarks, better offline UI, and more

I've been pretty busy in real life, so this is a bit of a smaller update, but still has some significant improvements. The main new feature is bookmarks, for players and coaches.

Now you can bookmark players and coaches, from your team or around the league, and view them in the new 'Bookmarks' page. These are super useful for keeping track of your league GOATs, or for reminders for players on your team, or marking those beloved coaching assistants who move on to greener pastures.

A bookmark icon will show up next to the player or coach name in most pages, so you'll easily see those bookmarks if they pop up in the record books, awards, games, and more.

I've also added a couple much needed but less interesting features. The first is offline icons, so if you play the game without an internet connection there won't be any UI missing, and icons shouldn't pop-in anymore. The second is more information about each player attributes, what they do, and which positions are they most important for. This can be accessed from the player attribute page by clicking the 'Learn more about attributes' button.

Finally, I've added a few quality of life improvements and balance, which can be seen below.

Improvements / changes

Added player and coach bookmarks, with colors and notes, and 'Bookmarks' page for viewing all at once

Included icons with game files so they aren't retrieved using the internet

Added player attribute information dialog

Added option to not auto-recruit when skipping multiple weeks

Added button to change all player substitution strategies for a position at once

Added 'Coaches' tab to week dashboard for easier access

Adjusted balance for hail mary plays

Increased promise target/carry requirements for retaining players slightly

Thanks for playing!