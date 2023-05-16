 Skip to content

Thereafter update for 16 May 2023

First day patch

Build 11240590

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes -
Fixed Audio bugs fixes where sound was too quiet and at points do not play at all.
fixed achievement bugs
fixed timer
fixed cat flipping
fixed cat animations and made them more responsive.
Lastly thank you to everybody that has played this game.

