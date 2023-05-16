 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 16 May 2023

May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Party Play Returns to Ranked Matches

Players whose Rating is within 300 points may queue Ranked Matches as a party. However, players who have not completed Ranked Placement cannot queue Ranked Matches as a party.

2. Login Event
  1. A Login Event will take place during the event period.

    ※ Login days will reset on 00:00 (UTC+0) daily.
    ※ Login Event will only give reward once per account.
    ※ Login Rewards will be sent to the mailbox of the character that presses the [Receive] button.
    ※ Unclaimed rewards that are not received by pressing [Receive] after the event ends cannot be claimed.
    ※ Received rewards will be maintained in the mailbox for 14 days.
3. Daily Quest
  1. Players may complete daily quests during the event period to acquire [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube.

★ The following items will be deleted on June 7, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0).

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
