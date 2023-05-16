May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11240561 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 04:59:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Party Play Returns to Ranked Matches

Players whose Rating is within 300 points may queue Ranked Matches as a party. However, players who have not completed Ranked Placement cannot queue Ranked Matches as a party.

2. Login Event

A Login Event will take place during the event period.



※ Login days will reset on 00:00 (UTC+0) daily.

※ Login Event will only give reward once per account.

※ Login Rewards will be sent to the mailbox of the character that presses the [Receive] button.

※ Unclaimed rewards that are not received by pressing [Receive] after the event ends cannot be claimed.

※ Received rewards will be maintained in the mailbox for 14 days.

3. Daily Quest

Players may complete daily quests during the event period to acquire [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube.



★ The following items will be deleted on June 7, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0).

