May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) May 17th, 2023 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:
1. Party Play Returns to Ranked Matches
Players whose Rating is within 300 points may queue Ranked Matches as a party. However, players who have not completed Ranked Placement cannot queue Ranked Matches as a party.
2. Login Event
- A Login Event will take place during the event period.
※ Login days will reset on 00:00 (UTC+0) daily.
※ Login Event will only give reward once per account.
※ Login Rewards will be sent to the mailbox of the character that presses the [Receive] button.
※ Unclaimed rewards that are not received by pressing [Receive] after the event ends cannot be claimed.
※ Received rewards will be maintained in the mailbox for 14 days.
3. Daily Quest
- Players may complete daily quests during the event period to acquire [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube.
★ The following items will be deleted on June 7, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0).
