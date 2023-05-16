Update 0.01.059:
- Added Weapon Mastery System to Hardcore Mode.
- Weapon Mastery now decreases loss of accuracy over time, during sustained fire.
- Enemies now have a short, randomized delay before firing on player.
- Performance fixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update 0.01.059:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update