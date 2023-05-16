 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 16 May 2023

Update 0.01.059

Share · View all patches · Build 11240535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.059:

  • Added Weapon Mastery System to Hardcore Mode.
  • Weapon Mastery now decreases loss of accuracy over time, during sustained fire.
  • Enemies now have a short, randomized delay before firing on player.
  • Performance fixes.

