5/15 bug fixes

Hello sinners! I just got back from a 5 day trip since I pushed the last major update. This patch today should fix some of the more glaring issues from that update, and I will be resuming with the regular content update schedule. Thank you for your patience and support!

Upgraded unity version in hopes it will fix rare crash / hangup some users experience

Excluded limbless quest objective from hunter class since it doesn't make sense

Banned indomitable spirit and power infusion from appearing as Helena innate item skill rewards

Maxing out a passive skill from the Helena quest reward will now reroll the hub world skill vendor if it was the same skill that was just maxed to prevent getting +11 of that skill

Fixed bug where hitting normal floor plates could trigger the timed floor plate / elite floor plate quest events (should only just be the specially marked floor plate now as intended)

Fixed bug where timed floor plate enemy maximum was higher than it should have been

Added Deliverance item skill to Divine Radiance skill pool to fit with the holy theme

NOTE Some users have reported occasional crashing or more accurately hang-ups for the past month or so suspiciously after I last updated unity which may have introduced some compatibility issues. I updated unity again this patch to see if it might help, but I am doubtful. If you get a "mortal sin has stopped responding" or something along those lines, please try to leave it hanging and see if it will eventually close on its own. When the program is terminated manually, there is no crash log which means I am unable to track down the exact problem. If you have this hang-up, please stop by the discord and let me know if possible.