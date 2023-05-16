Daily update

 Skip to content

黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 16 May 2023

Build 11240435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the difficulty of the upper level area, now the difficulty is reduced
Tweaked the remote-controlled bomb restrictions, which no longer require the number of bombs

