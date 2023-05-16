May 15, 2023: v1.1.6 Patch

May 15, 2023: v1.1.6
- Improve performance by optimizing clearing texture assets from memory during battle.
- Improve performance by optimizing clearing texture assets from memory in the overworld.
- Reduce texture load by removing redundant frames from animated assets.
- Adjust Charge UI to fit up to 11 Charge.
- Polish on Laguna Collision to minimize getting stuck on objects when traversing the overworld.
- Create a gap in Rizal CH9 rock and tail laser puzzle to prevent soft lock in the instance that the laser does not break the rocks.
- Fix missing/broken localization for Japanese language tutorials in battle.
- Fix missing/broken localization for Japanese language in cutscenes.
- Increase Bass Volume for Metal Zero rhythm track.
- Add delay to exiting Upgrade and Shop Menu on startup to prevent UI errors.
- Remove treble cut when in Attack Menu in battle.
