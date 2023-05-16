 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinite Guitars update for 16 May 2023

May 15, 2023: v1.1.6 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11240418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

May 15, 2023: v1.1.6

  • Improve performance by optimizing clearing texture assets from memory during battle.
  • Improve performance by optimizing clearing texture assets from memory in the overworld.
  • Reduce texture load by removing redundant frames from animated assets.
  • Adjust Charge UI to fit up to 11 Charge.
  • Polish on Laguna Collision to minimize getting stuck on objects when traversing the overworld.
  • Create a gap in Rizal CH9 rock and tail laser puzzle to prevent soft lock in the instance that the laser does not break the rocks.
  • Fix missing/broken localization for Japanese language tutorials in battle.
  • Fix missing/broken localization for Japanese language in cutscenes.
  • Increase Bass Volume for Metal Zero rhythm track.
  • Add delay to exiting Upgrade and Shop Menu on startup to prevent UI errors.
  • Remove treble cut when in Attack Menu in battle.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1309081 Depot 1309081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link