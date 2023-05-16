■Questions fix
・Fixed a probrem in VAULT-A1-1 where heroes flying too far to the left or right would lose ground and continue to fall.
Q REMASTERED update for 16 May 2023
Question Fix Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
■Questions fix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2246111 Depot 2246111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update