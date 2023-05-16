 Skip to content

Q REMASTERED update for 16 May 2023

Question Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11240412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Questions fix
・Fixed a probrem in VAULT-A1-1 where heroes flying too far to the left or right would lose ground and continue to fall.

