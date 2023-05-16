Share · View all patches · Build 11240281 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 03:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW TWITCH INTEGRATIONS!



New Twitch integrations are now LIVE as part of Relics of the Old Faith update!

We have given our Twitch experience a revamp features like:

VIEWER FOLLOWER MESSAGES

FOLLOWER VOTING

MORE HELP OR HINDER OPTIONS

FOLLOWER GALLERY

Now you can scream POGGERS at your favorite streamer.

Viewers can now claim channel points and have their in-game followers speak to the cult leader.



Your vote matters!

During scenarios where a follower must be selected, such as a sacrifice, viewers can vote on which follower to choose.



New ways to mess with the streamer!

20 new options have been added to Help or Hinder.



Viewers can now see all the streamer's followers within Twitch by opening the follower gallery.

They can check followers' level, traits if they are alive, and how they died

