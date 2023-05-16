NEW TWITCH INTEGRATIONS!
New Twitch integrations are now LIVE as part of Relics of the Old Faith update!
We have given our Twitch experience a revamp features like:
- VIEWER FOLLOWER MESSAGES
- FOLLOWER VOTING
- MORE HELP OR HINDER OPTIONS
- FOLLOWER GALLERY
VIEWER FOLLOWER MESSAGES
Now you can scream POGGERS at your favorite streamer.
Viewers can now claim channel points and have their in-game followers speak to the cult leader.
FOLLOWER VOTING
Your vote matters!
During scenarios where a follower must be selected, such as a sacrifice, viewers can vote on which follower to choose.
MORE HELP OR HINDER OPTIONS
New ways to mess with the streamer!
20 new options have been added to Help or Hinder.
FOLLOWER GALLERY
Viewers can now see all the streamer's followers within Twitch by opening the follower gallery.
They can check followers' level, traits if they are alive, and how they died
