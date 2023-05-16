 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cult of the Lamb update for 16 May 2023

Twitch Integrations!

Share · View all patches · Build 11240281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW TWITCH INTEGRATIONS!


New Twitch integrations are now LIVE as part of Relics of the Old Faith update!
We have given our Twitch experience a revamp features like:

  • VIEWER FOLLOWER MESSAGES
  • FOLLOWER VOTING
  • MORE HELP OR HINDER OPTIONS
  • FOLLOWER GALLERY

VIEWER FOLLOWER MESSAGES

Now you can scream POGGERS at your favorite streamer.
Viewers can now claim channel points and have their in-game followers speak to the cult leader.

FOLLOWER VOTING

Your vote matters!
During scenarios where a follower must be selected, such as a sacrifice, viewers can vote on which follower to choose.

MORE HELP OR HINDER OPTIONS

New ways to mess with the streamer!
20 new options have been added to Help or Hinder.

Viewers can now see all the streamer's followers within Twitch by opening the follower gallery.
They can check followers' level, traits if they are alive, and how they died

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 11240281
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1313142 Depot 1313142
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link