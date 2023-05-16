Network Rework Build

Hello Relic Raider players,

After a long hiatus of development, we're back with a much needed fix for the state of the game. To explain what happened, Relic Raiders used a matchmaking system that allows players to queue up into a match. However, this system broke a few years ago, and we were too busy with other projects to come back and fix it. We're very sorry for the delay, but the game is now been reworked to allow for people to create custom lobbies instead, and add your friends via Steam!

These changes also come with a change to pricing. The game is no longer free to play, instead offering a fixed value of 8.99 USD. Anyone that already has a copy, fear not, you will retain that copy. But moving forward we believe that this pricing model better suits the game features, being less globally focused and more about playing with your friends.

We hope that you continue to enjoy our game with friends and we will continue to slowly add new features to the game as we can.

Thanks,

Relic Raiders Dev Team