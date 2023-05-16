 Skip to content

Path to Warband update for 16 May 2023

Update Notes For May 16th

Share · View all patches · Build 11239959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Initial supply is increased to 6 from 5
  2. Three-Headed Dragon's ATK is reduced to 15 from 20
  3. Lava Dragon's ATK is reduced to 15 from 20
  4. StoneHammer's ATK is reduced to 20 from 25
  5. Fix the bug when Baron's altar effect cannot trigger

