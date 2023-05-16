- Initial supply is increased to 6 from 5
- Three-Headed Dragon's ATK is reduced to 15 from 20
- Lava Dragon's ATK is reduced to 15 from 20
- StoneHammer's ATK is reduced to 20 from 25
- Fix the bug when Baron's altar effect cannot trigger
Path to Warband update for 16 May 2023
Update Notes For May 16th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2116782 Depot 2116782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update