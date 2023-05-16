 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transmogrify update for 16 May 2023

Game Update 5/15/2023: Patch 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11239901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Floating slimecubes fixes
  • Visual improvements to Dallas
  • Infested moving platform visual changes
  • Slimeblock persistent positions fixes on multiple levels
  • Audio settings fixes
  • Conveyor belt visual speed changes
  • World 3 Level 16 now shows score card after cutscene
  • Slimeblock switch fix on World 3 Level 16

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 740314 Depot 740314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link