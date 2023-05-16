- Floating slimecubes fixes
- Visual improvements to Dallas
- Infested moving platform visual changes
- Slimeblock persistent positions fixes on multiple levels
- Audio settings fixes
- Conveyor belt visual speed changes
- World 3 Level 16 now shows score card after cutscene
- Slimeblock switch fix on World 3 Level 16
Transmogrify update for 16 May 2023
Game Update 5/15/2023: Patch 1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 740314 Depot 740314
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update