Build 5.15.2023.1 - Beacons and Crystals and Crashes?

Where are the crystals?!

We hear you and we think the problem has been (at least!) two problems wrapped up into one outcome - no crystals.

The first was limited exploration due to beacons being overly weak and hard to keep track of. We've address this with two changes:

Once beacons are unlocked, your bot will notice there was a beacon broadcasting from your ship all along. That's his bad.

Simple beacons can now be heard from a distance of 5km.

So fly free! There are enough challenges in the field that we feel knowing which direction home is does not cheapen the journey.

The second is the world generation of the field, biomes and caves. We've made tweaks to these in this build but this will be an ongoing project as we collect more data. Please send your saves over so we can get this right.

Additionally, we are continuing to investigate other answers to this issue.

Crashes

There have been a small number of you crashing before even making it to the main menu and we have included more tools in this build to discover why. Crash reporting is now enabled for Windows builds. MacOS and Linux reporting are not planned at this time. You can disable this in your Settings under Game.

No additional reporting (stats, events, etc.) are planned and if they ever do come, they will be opt-in. Crash reporting needed to be opt-out because many could not even get to the Settings screen. Once we get through the worst of these, we will adjust the default settings.

Memory leaks

Please make sure drivers are up to date. Especially those with 10-series Nvidia cards. We are continuing to investigate more on our end.

Multiplayer Wreckage Pieces

The last notable bug fix today is making sure clients get the notification and wrench of any wreckage pieces the same as the client.

Misc fixes and changes:

Fix that last pesky white cave

Increased precision of beacon distance

Reduced the bot travel noise

Fixed Robot audio slider not working in some cases

Asked the bot to not tell us how air-tight the mushrooms are

What's next?

More world generation changes, fixing collisions inside caves and fixing these new crash reports are priorities for the week.