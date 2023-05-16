 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 16 May 2023

1.0.1 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11239680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The timing of special events and shop refreshes has been slightly staggered to avoid information overload at the same time.
  • The charge speed of Elite Scorpions has been slightly reduced.
  • The maximum movement speed of the Lava Giant after being overheated from attacks has been decreased.
  • The stealth speed of the Demon Assassin has been reduced, and the effect animation has been adjusted.

