- The timing of special events and shop refreshes has been slightly staggered to avoid information overload at the same time.
- The charge speed of Elite Scorpions has been slightly reduced.
- The maximum movement speed of the Lava Giant after being overheated from attacks has been decreased.
- The stealth speed of the Demon Assassin has been reduced, and the effect animation has been adjusted.
Burst Hero update for 16 May 2023
1.0.1 Update List
Patchnotes via Steam Community
