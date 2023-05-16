Midinous 1.1.5.0 - The Next Generation of Sequences

1.1.5.0 Changelog
New Major Features
-
Linux support!
- Reports of the synth audio not working on some Pipewire systems is a known issue, but an audio device picker was added. Try different devices if your sequences hang.
- Audio Output Device Picker in the options menu - choose from all available devices on your system. The device name and the sample rate are supplied.
- Added a feedback button to the main menu. Click this, select the type of feedback (bug, suggestion, comment), add some general info and push "submit"! If the submission type is "bug", then your log files will automatically be sent with your message.
- Extreme boost to audio engine performance. It is now actually usable! Customize the waveform of each MIDI channel in the options menu.
- Extreme boost to CPU usage efficiency. No more 200% utilization or using Midinous as a space heater. This does come with some minor accuracy hits that should be imperceptible when recording.
- Added CC Objects: They can be placed with the place tool by selecting the CC type in the toolbox. Enable Slew Mode to allow linear curves with CV. Otherwise, CC objects act like instant CC changes. Chain them up for stepped effects, or use them as triggers in your software!
- Added Logic Objects: They can be placed with the place tool by selecting the Logic type in the toolbox. These objects' output determine whether an object is muted. Connect them with the LED Logic Object type to see visual output. They act like lights! Available gates: AND, OR, XOR, BUF, LED (each can be negated (except for LEDs)). LEDs receive color data from other Logic points and support color mixing. Time to boost your sequence visuals!
- Regular points send logic output when playing. CC points (non-slew mode) send momentary logic triggers
- Two customizable user scales have been added! Change these and then select them like you would other scales in the program. These are customizable in the options menu (see below)
- The save format has been updated for saved documents and settings. Settings are now a single file (settings.json) and saves no longer have separate directories. Save files are now named like 'document_name.json'. Each save file (and settings) are also now headed by the version number of the program. You may have to remap your bindings after the update.
-
Note for Windows users:
Saved data has moved to %LocalAppData%/Midinous! This includes settings and save files. Old save files should not be affected and should seamlessly be upgraded and created in the new directory.
New Options And Where To Configure Them
- Left-handed mouse mode has been added -- enable this in the options menu.
- Added some minor sound effects for that extra sprinkle of character. You can turn them off in the options menu.
- Wave types can differ with channel. Customize which wave types trigger on which channels in the options menu.
- Added little trails to the travelers to give them more personality and aid in visual tracking. You can turn them off in the options menu.
- Indicators to let you know where a sequence will terminate blink at half brightness now. These indicators are now toggleable in the options menu.
- Custom user scales can be configured. Select which notes on a 12-note octave you want in the scale. The root note is always selected.
- Each MIDI channel can play a different wave type if the Internal Synth is enabled. Choose from sine, triangle, square, sawtooth, ramp, or noise waveforms.
Cosmetic Changes
- Removed "Label" text beside the label property
- Changed "Color Change" text to just say "Color"
- Removed "Path Mode" label, since the path type chooser was intuitive enough
- Changed the graphics for the Path Clear buttons, making them more intuitive and smaller
- Changed "Travel Order" button to just say "Order". This is now clearer because it is in a grouping with path information
- Moved signal type buttons near the path controls to improve readability. These buttons are grayed out in Logic mode.
- Moved the Start/Mute/Pass buttons above the value setters for objects. These buttons are grayed out in Logic mode.
- Changed "Show Notes" in the toolbox to "Primary Values" to show the primary value on objects, including CC objects.
Misc. Changes
- Application icon now correctly reflects Midinous rather than the default MonoGame Icon. Finally!
- Log files get refreshed (deleted/recreated) when bigger than 500kb now. No more endless giant log files!
- Minimum resolution has been decreased to 1280 x 800 so it can run natively on the Steam Deck (yes it can, and it does function!). A note if running Midinous from Desktop mode, and this may be an issue on other Linux systems as well, the cursor does not reflect the current position of the mouse. Going to full-screen fixes this.
- Upgraded Midinous to .NET 6 and removed the need for weird dependencies on startup. This leads to an increased download size, but now there are no major dependencies or weird install scripts to deal with.
General Updates
- Midinous was 1 year old on the 28th of September 2022! Thank you all for the support, ideas, bug reporting, and improvement suggestions. It has been a really hard year for me healthwise, but that has not stopped me from working on the software. Since Midinous has released, I've started therapy, started medication, and discovered my gender identity. It has been quite the ride, but thank you for your continued interest. It has pushed me to improve the program to where it is today.
Much love,
Jae
