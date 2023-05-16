Share · View all patches · Build 11239615 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 01:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Weekly Dev Log for May 15th, 2023

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for May 15th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since May 8th, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

May 2023 Art Contest - Game Worlds

Hey everyone! It's time for another art contest!

This art contest's theme is Game Worlds!

So, make something related to Ball Race, Minigolf, Little Crusaders, Zombie Massacre, Accelerate, and/or Virus!

Entries are allowed until May 25th, 2023 at 11:59PM CT.

Be sure to check out the prizes and follow the rules below!

Prizes:

1st Place - 1,000,000 Units

2nd Place - 750,000 Units

3rd Place - 500,000 Units

Prizes may be raised, and we also award participation prizes!

You can read the rules and how to participate here!

Engine Upgrade from 4.20 to 4.21

Last week, we released Hotfix 0.16.9.1, which added new items and features, but most importantly upgraded Tower Unite to use Unreal Engine 4.21.

While the changes in 4.21 won't be directly visible to the end user, the upgrade gives up improvements for build times, fixes for engine bugs, and new tools for the development in the game.

There was also a small path for this hotfix to fix issues that occurred when that update was released.

You can read the initial hotfix notes here, and the hotfix's patch notes here.

SDNL: New Game World

Johanna continued working on the map, Frostbite, mainly working on optimization.

joshua continued working on the new animation rig, as well as some guns.

macdguy continued working on the HUD and gameplay loop.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on a new map, Disposal, which is based off the Virus map, Corrosion.

Sketchman worked on weapon traces for the SDNL weapon prediction.

SDNL: Bert Gun (Before/After)

Miscellany

Lifeless continued working on the Ball Race map, Heavenscape, getting it ready for release.

Nuclearxpotato worked on some condo items.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since May 8th, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

