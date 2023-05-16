May 16th Cool Summer Version Update Announcement

Dear resentful spirit/spirit scout,

On May 16th, the version of 'Detective Spirit Note: Collection of Notes' was updated, and we have made a series of adjustments and additions to the existing version. Please refer to the following content for details.

Map related

Add Map [Psychiatric Hospital]

[Railway Station] Map Part Scene Material Modification

[Ancient Tomb and Underground Palace] Map Part Scene Material Modification

[Yaocun] Map Snowy Pile Renovation Complex Collisions Add Field of View Obstacles

Fantian Secret Academy: Trigger modification of teleportation array

[Taolin Ghost City] Partial model collision modification, transfer matrix particle deletion, eye position adjustment

【 Luocha Temple 】 Removal of special effects sound effects in rainy environments

【 Human Realm 】 Wind Sound Adjustment Sound Effect Category

Role related

The Grievant Spirit character's lighting has been adjusted to not accept the Spirit Detective character's lighting

[Snake Girl] Initial skin reduction and invisible snake repair

[Paper Man] Prevent Stuck Key K Key Removal

[Xiaoming] Main Skill [Wuqu] Skill Adding Sound Effects

【 Xiaoxi 】 You can see the attributes on the ground and be viewed by your teammates

[Xiaoxi] Modification of Xiaoxi's stealth model

[Xiaoqiang] Stealth model modification

Adjust the main skill of 'Xiaoxing' to 'Tencent Sky' to 'Accumulate Power Once'

【 Xiaoke 】 Partial fashion material repair

【 Xiao Mu 】 The main star CD is slightly longer

[Little Carp] Shaping Formation: Movement speed near the eye reduces damage ratio, and main star CD increases

[Miao Dao] Fixed a lens bug after skill 1 was cancelled

[Nian Beast] New Skin [Nian Beast - National Rhyme Art Awakening Lion (Original Version)

Newly added fitting room

Add skin 【 Xiaoxi swimsuit 】

Add skin 【 Little Snow - Campus Summer 】

Add skin 【 Snow Sexy 】

Add skin 【 Little Flower - Summer Lime 】

Add Spirit Detective emoticon animation [Cocktail Dance]

Add Spirit Detective emoticon animation [Shake Shoulder Dance]

Add Spirit Detective emoticon animation [Playing coquettish]

Add Spirit Detective emoticon animation [curtain call]

Broken Jade Exchange New Skin 【 Xiaoyi Wedding Dress 】

Shattered Jade Redemption Added Skin [Xiaoke Zombie Party]

Broken Jade Exchange New Skin 【 Little Flower Dress 】

Broken Jade Exchange for New Skin 【 Little Flower Bagua 】

Broken Jade Exchange New Skin 【 Little Flower Taoist Robe 】

Broken Jade Exchange New Skin 【 Small Flowers - Workwear 】

Broken Jade Exchange New Skin 【 Xiaoqiang Hip Hop 】

Breaking Jade Exchange for New Skin 【 Xiaoqiang Haha 】

Broken Jade Exchange New Skin 【 【 New Year Clothing 】 Bull Demon King - Small Skin 】

New shared headwear [Smart Headwear]

Modify some physical collisions of accessories

Material modification of some Lingtan skin stockings

Additional content added

Adjusting the matching UI [cannot create ranking rooms below grade 5]

Adding weapons to the empty handed locker room no longer defaults to equipping Peach Wood Sword

Add emoticons

Element fragments/rune paper/avatar paper model collision adjustment fragment box material adjustment

Material adjustment of human hall skill book

Material modification of Xiaoshulin doll

Add changing room UI sound effects

Smoke grenade special effect adjustment

Gate talisman special effect callback

【 Human Realm 】 Replacement of Treasure Box Room Exhibition Display Model

[Human Realm] UI Adjustment