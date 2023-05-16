Game Update - May 16

Hello passengers!
We've released a patch with a couple of small, but important fixes to issues that some users have reported! Please see the changes below.
- Fixed an input issue that could occur when switching languages under specific circumstances.
- Fixed a minor flow issue that would play a couple of incorrect dialogue lines when talking about a character in the past.
- Fixed a flow issue that could invert a past character's age after a choice under specific circumstances.
- Fixed a flow blocking issue when selecting a choice under specific circumstances.
We've also made some changes behind the scenes to try to address an issue related to the game getting stuck on a black screen when starting a new game for some players. We'll be keeping an eye to see if the issue persists for these individuals.
Thank you for your support, and continue to enjoy your trip~
Changed files in this update