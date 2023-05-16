Game Update - May 16

Hello passengers!

We've released a patch with a couple of small, but important fixes to issues that some users have reported! Please see the changes below.

Fixed an input issue that could occur when switching languages under specific circumstances.

Fixed a minor flow issue that would play a couple of incorrect dialogue lines when talking about a character in the past.

Fixed a flow issue that could invert a past character's age after a choice under specific circumstances.

Fixed a flow blocking issue when selecting a choice under specific circumstances.

We've also made some changes behind the scenes to try to address an issue related to the game getting stuck on a black screen when starting a new game for some players. We'll be keeping an eye to see if the issue persists for these individuals.

Thank you for your support, and continue to enjoy your trip~