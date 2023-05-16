 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 16 May 2023

Online bug quick fixes, and various updates.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.83
-Bug fixes and code improvements based on bug reports.
-Fixed Whirlpool network sync.
-Increased large whirlpool GravityWell range.
-Improved swim movement logic so the player matches the slope of the wave better.
-Turned "notes" window back on in online menu.

