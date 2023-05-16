v0.7.83
-Bug fixes and code improvements based on bug reports.
-Fixed Whirlpool network sync.
-Increased large whirlpool GravityWell range.
-Improved swim movement logic so the player matches the slope of the wave better.
-Turned "notes" window back on in online menu.
Breakwaters update for 16 May 2023
Online bug quick fixes, and various updates.
v0.7.83
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update