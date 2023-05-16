Dungeon 2 Improvements:
-Created new traps;
-Improved platforming rooms, adding those new traps where appropriate;
-Added the 2 new enemies from the Arena update;
-Improved the battle rooms, giving them more interesting shapes, and making them more dangerous;
-Merged some rooms that didn't need to be separated;
-Removed pointless corridors and repetitive rooms;
-Made a new power-up to be acquired;
Demolish or Die update for 16 May 2023
May 15 Update
