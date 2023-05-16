May 15 Update

Dungeon 2 Improvements:

-Created new traps;

-Improved platforming rooms, adding those new traps where appropriate;

-Added the 2 new enemies from the Arena update;

-Improved the battle rooms, giving them more interesting shapes, and making them more dangerous;

-Merged some rooms that didn't need to be separated;

-Removed pointless corridors and repetitive rooms;

-Made a new power-up to be acquired;