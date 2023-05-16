Unit of the Day Roundup - Week of May 8

Hello Moonbreakers!

Many of you know Charlie Cleveland, Game Director on Moonbreaker (previously of Subnautica). Every day on our official Reddit, he posts an Upcoming Unit of the Day. We're excited to share a roundup of all the Units he has shared! To read the full post for each Unit, click "Read More."

"A lot of the units I've talked about so far took some iteration, some time to get right. But for today's unit, it worked pretty much first try. Introducing, Pacifier Ohtli." Read more.

"Next up in our upcoming Crew we'll be releasing as part of our upcoming Servants of Yi-Aweti culture. The idea for Motivator Atzi was that it was originally a mining robot, before "awakening" to find a higher purpose." Read more.

"The idea for this unit was originally to have some game effect "reflected" back at a unit. Ie, if you got hit with a 15-damage Furia, instead of hitting the target unit, it would bounce back and clobber Furia instead. So the art team created a robot with mirror, which she was looking into, and that she could also use to reflect things back at folks." Read more.

"This is a fun one. I wanted to create a unit that was just plain annoying to play against. One that you could use to harass your opponent, trying to tilt them." Read more.

"We never wanted to think of our unit abilities as "good" or "bad". The game is all about infinite possibilities, so who were we to say that in some special situation, you might want to heal an enemy unit instead of your own? It doesn't happen often, but definitely happens." Read more.

"This guy can cloak all nearby units, forcing you to deal with it first before the other ones. It's a bit ridiculous - so much so that we had to make sure it couldn't cloak itself in case you found out a way to clone it" Read more.

Keep an eye on the Steam forums, too. We will hopefully post these daily Unit previews there as well. We are looking forward to sharing more and more exciting development updates with you.

Follow Moonbreaker Development

We want you to join us on every step of our development journey, to make Moonbreaker the best game possible!

We'll see you in the Reaches!

- Moonbreaker Team