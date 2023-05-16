Update Notes for 5/15/23

Update 1 of 3 Details:
- Two new courses have been added. The addition of leaderboards for the new courses will come sometime in the new few days.
- Other game modes have been hidden while testing and replaced with a simple "Quick Play" or "Rated Play" option. "Quick Play" will not alter the players rating or stats - "Rated Play" will alter the players rating and stats.
- Added 4 DGA discs to the store.
- Added 7 A-51 Blackouts to the store.
- More discs and bags are coming in the next day or so.
- Players can now play all available courses to gain rating.
- When the game modes return (few days) they will each offer their own unique rewards. League and Tournament play will also feature unique points know as "Tags" and "Trophies" respectively. These Tags and Trophy points will be used during "Tour" play to allow players to enter occasional "Master Cup" events, which offers butter rewards and unique items.
- Fixed (finally and hopefully) the disc spin lock issue when it hits the basket.
- Other small bug fixes and updates.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
