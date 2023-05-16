 Skip to content

Blockhead 2D update for 16 May 2023

Small Bug Fixes

Build 11239001

- Fixed the blur not being present in water (fishbowl, aquarium and bathtub)

- Jack will try to keep above the player as much as he can

Have fun!

-Kyvati Studios

