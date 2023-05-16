 Skip to content

Path To Gaea update for 16 May 2023

Update Notes for 1.0.2 - 16-05-2023

Build 11238852

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added level number and crystal info to the pause menu;
  • Blue Crystals: changed UI image;
  • Blue Crystals: player dying no longer resets the crystals. Information is now saved as soon as they are found.
  • Level 4: Fixed the crystal position;
  • Level 7: Fixed/changed the position of the tree (previously was hiding enemies);
  • Changed main menu UI (level selection and bonus content);
  • Added option to the settings menu for faster enemy animation between turns;
  • Level 11: removed cutscene if already played the level;
  • Added feature: if the player is near a lever, pressing it with the enter key will activate it;

