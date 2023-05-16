- Added level number and crystal info to the pause menu;
- Blue Crystals: changed UI image;
- Blue Crystals: player dying no longer resets the crystals. Information is now saved as soon as they are found.
- Level 4: Fixed the crystal position;
- Level 7: Fixed/changed the position of the tree (previously was hiding enemies);
- Changed main menu UI (level selection and bonus content);
- Added option to the settings menu for faster enemy animation between turns;
- Level 11: removed cutscene if already played the level;
- Added feature: if the player is near a lever, pressing it with the enter key will activate it;
Path To Gaea update for 16 May 2023
Update Notes for 1.0.2 - 16-05-2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
