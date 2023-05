Share · View all patches · Build 11238749 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 23:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Just a quick easy fix for the show-stoppers what were encountered upon release a few hours ago!

V1.4.1 Fixes

Fixed crash when starting a new campaign

Fixed a crash removing riders from your team

Fixed a crash happening when selecting a custom race

Fixed a crash happening when you removed all riders in single race setup

We'll be on our toes for any issues you find and will address them asap!

Cheers