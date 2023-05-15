 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Sound updates

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 15 May 2023

Build 11238656

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This quick patch is just pushed to update all the sound, I've normalized them all to be about the same loudness now. All the traps are re-enabled and laser light has been fixed and adjusted to be shorter cool-down and longer beam to compensate for narrower band.

