This quick patch is just pushed to update all the sound, I've normalized them all to be about the same loudness now. All the traps are re-enabled and laser light has been fixed and adjusted to be shorter cool-down and longer beam to compensate for narrower band.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 15 May 2023
Sound updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
