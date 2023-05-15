Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 22

Hey everyone! I have just a small update :)
- fixed a soft lock in the tutorial where you could get stuck in a room.
- adjusted how reviving works. Now you'll be revived with full health, enemy bullets will be destroyed, and you wont be able to take damage a few seconds after being revived.
- changed some text to be different depending on what gummy you are.
Annnd that is all. If you've been enjoying your time with Cavity Busters, please consider leaving a review! It helps a ton :) Also join the discord! Lots of rad people hanging out there.
[Discord](discord.gg/9n55pyy)
Enjoy!
