Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 22

Hey everyone! I have just a small update :)

fixed a soft lock in the tutorial where you could get stuck in a room.

adjusted how reviving works. Now you'll be revived with full health, enemy bullets will be destroyed, and you wont be able to take damage a few seconds after being revived.

changed some text to be different depending on what gummy you are.

Annnd that is all.

[Discord](discord.gg/9n55pyy)

Enjoy!

