Cavity Busters update for 15 May 2023

Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I have just a small update :)

  • fixed a soft lock in the tutorial where you could get stuck in a room.
  • adjusted how reviving works. Now you'll be revived with full health, enemy bullets will be destroyed, and you wont be able to take damage a few seconds after being revived.
  • changed some text to be different depending on what gummy you are.

Annnd that is all. If you've been enjoying your time with Cavity Busters, please consider leaving a review! It helps a ton :) Also join the discord! Lots of rad people hanging out there.

[Discord](discord.gg/9n55pyy)

Enjoy!
