World Championship Boxing Manager 2 Joins the Sports Fest Fray!

Share · View all patches · Build 11238486 · Last edited 15 May 2023 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Are you ready to step into the ring and take on the world's best boxers?

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is the ultimate boxing management game that will leave you sweating and strategizing for hours on end.

With the game's launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox starting May 17th, 2023, there's never been a better time to get in on the action.

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is proud to be part of the Steam Sports Fest, the ultimate celebration of all things sports gaming. With a diverse range of titles, from casual to competitive, the Steam Sports Fest offers something for every sports fan.

Get ready to enter the ring and dominate the competition!