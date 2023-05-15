 Skip to content

World Championship Boxing Manager™ 2 update for 15 May 2023

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 Joins the Sports Fest Fray!

15 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Are you ready to step into the ring and take on the world's best boxers?

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is the ultimate boxing management game that will leave you sweating and strategizing for hours on end.

With the game's launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox starting May 17th, 2023, there's never been a better time to get in on the action.

World Championship Boxing Manager 2 is proud to be part of the Steam Sports Fest, the ultimate celebration of all things sports gaming. With a diverse range of titles, from casual to competitive, the Steam Sports Fest offers something for every sports fan.

Get ready to enter the ring and dominate the competition!

