Liberté update for 23 May 2023

Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11238429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revolutionists!

The day has come, and we can enjoy Liberte in all its glory! 🔥

Liberte is available for 19.99$.
However, we're starting a Launch Sale that will last for a week! Get a copy while it's 15% off! 😁

We've regularly polished the game for over a year since it entered the Early Access stage. Our team has been busy introducing tons of content improvements and, of course, bug fixes. As a result, we now have the following:

🔥 new bosses,
🔥 improved mechanics,
🔥 UX and UI tweaks,
🔥 better game pacing,
🔥 enhanced enemy and environment behavior,
🔥 greater emphasis on intuitive deck-building based on player feedback,
🔥 partial VO;
🔥 incredible soundtrack.

The soundtrack is now available for 6.99$.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2356830/Libert__Digital_Soundtrack/?beta=0

Last but not least, a changelog of the latest improvements:

Fixed issues
Version 1.0.1.c.

  • Curses do not save after exiting to Main Menu and resuming the game. This makes gameplay much easier.
  • Blocker in Throne Room. After talking to Philip, the door would not open for me.
  • When the player approaches the hole in the ground, the "Explore the mysterious opening" quest passes, and it should once the player enters it.
  • Sometimes, missions already done appear on an objective log when an additional event fires
  • After entering/exiting the fragment of the bliss, already completed missions show up.
  • At the beginning and end of cutscenes, the HUD is shown on the screen (e.g., during the cutscene at the beginning of the Prologue).
  • You can get your character stuck in the theater
  • You can fall under the map in Theatre. One of the walls has no collision
  • Invisible collision on an advanced rebel base in House Lamballe mission
  • You can fall off the map in one of the city alleys in the People's Court mission....
  • you can get jammed in the Mana Shop in Flea's Antique Market level.
  • Character stutters in the corner of the map after climbing the steps on the sublevel with 'Fragment of Bliss'.
  • After losing in The Endless Bliss, the player is not moved to the start of Homebase and does not see prompts for all interactions
  • No collision on stairs when entering catacombs in the prologue
  • When playing on the pad, it often happens that larger enemies freeze in stillness at some point.
  • Story says 100% when we're not done with the final fight yet
  • AUDIO: no environmental sfx before Lady B in prologue
  • If a player wants to burn a card and has full mana, there is no warning/confirmation window about having full mana
  • Player can play a card he already has, and there is no warning/window with confirmation if he definitely wants to do it
  • Rene runs in an offensive stance without a sword after using a skit.

1.0.1.h.

GRAPHICS

  • Resolution / fullscreen changes when unrelated settings are changed
  • Fixed colors, too washed out with green fog.

PLAYER

  • Assassination Skill is not working • PLAYER: On the gamepad, some skills (Spillover) throw °out of range" error too often
  • Using pushback and holding the attack before the animation ends makes the player attack with empty hands. •

NAVMESH

  • Fixed wrong path in catacombs.
  • A player can get stuck under a window in Philip's throne room.

UI

  • Karla Knife Throw - brak opisu obok do Backstab
    Fixed misaligned enemy health bars being rotated constantly.
  • Target icon above enemy health bars will be displayed correctly again.

AUDIO

  • Wrong music before going into Lady Bliss encounters Suggestion - hard to understand message 'deck empty no cards draw.'
  • Wrong music for Enounder with Inquisitor
  • Wrong music on the Hills of Montmartre - Scene 'What Lies Ahead' Missing word in the skills tutorial

1.0.1.k.

GAME

  • Quest is considered complete when the boss dies, but adds (purple shades)

UI

  • Faction Rewards - change tab arrows do not work
  • Quest log messed up on the widescreen monitor
  • Fixed misaligned buttons in conversations on wide-screen monitors
  • Title card waits until side convo / convo clean up, making them show up at the wrong time
  • Deckbuilder tutorial not launching when deck builder is entered via crafting button on New Blueprint view.
  • Quest description - space in copy missing

NAVMESH

  • Loot from breakable objects drops in mid-air on the bridge.

WORLD

  • interlude has too little water
  • No collision with breakable jugs
  • bad-looking brick well with repetitive texture on top
  • Overlapping houses in front of Porte saint denis map cap

AUDIO

  • Fixed a bug where battle end indents where not fired
  • New version of 5 major themes for better fit with on-screen action.
  • Poison damage makes armor hit sounds on armored enemies, even though it damages flesh directly.

1.0.1.m.

UI

  • When card is being burned and user clicks another, the wrong one gets burned.
  • When card being played/burned animation finishes, the top Card is selected, even if player has moved the selection
  • Card playing sound cuts off if inventory is closed mid animation
  • Remove "deck slots". Show pop up if deck limit is reached
  • Do not ask to override skill if its charges = 0
  • Bigger font in tutorials with minmax size
  • Selection in inventory can be changed when UIPrompt is open
  • Missing boss healthbar in local co-op mode
  • Faction Rewards - change tab arrows don't work

AUDIO

  • Claim all plays sound even though there are no rewards
  • Bliss ambiance is less loud

BALANCE

  • Scavenger should be a tiered talent and slightly worse

Thank you so much for supporting us through thick and thin.
As always, you can reach out to us on
🔹 Facebook
🔹 Twitter

Have fun!
SuperStatic Team

