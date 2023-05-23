Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11238429 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 13:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Revolutionists!

The day has come, and we can enjoy Liberte in all its glory! 🔥

Liberte is available for 19.99$.

However, we're starting a Launch Sale that will last for a week! Get a copy while it's 15% off! 😁

We've regularly polished the game for over a year since it entered the Early Access stage. Our team has been busy introducing tons of content improvements and, of course, bug fixes. As a result, we now have the following:

🔥 new bosses,

🔥 improved mechanics,

🔥 UX and UI tweaks,

🔥 better game pacing,

🔥 enhanced enemy and environment behavior,

🔥 greater emphasis on intuitive deck-building based on player feedback,

🔥 partial VO;

🔥 incredible soundtrack.

The soundtrack is now available for 6.99$.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2356830/Libert__Digital_Soundtrack/?beta=0

Last but not least, a changelog of the latest improvements:

Fixed issues

Version 1.0.1.c.

Curses do not save after exiting to Main Menu and resuming the game. This makes gameplay much easier.

Blocker in Throne Room. After talking to Philip, the door would not open for me.

When the player approaches the hole in the ground, the "Explore the mysterious opening" quest passes, and it should once the player enters it.

Sometimes, missions already done appear on an objective log when an additional event fires

After entering/exiting the fragment of the bliss, already completed missions show up.

At the beginning and end of cutscenes, the HUD is shown on the screen (e.g., during the cutscene at the beginning of the Prologue).

You can get your character stuck in the theater

You can fall under the map in Theatre. One of the walls has no collision

Invisible collision on an advanced rebel base in House Lamballe mission

You can fall off the map in one of the city alleys in the People's Court mission....

you can get jammed in the Mana Shop in Flea's Antique Market level.

Character stutters in the corner of the map after climbing the steps on the sublevel with 'Fragment of Bliss'.

After losing in The Endless Bliss, the player is not moved to the start of Homebase and does not see prompts for all interactions

No collision on stairs when entering catacombs in the prologue

When playing on the pad, it often happens that larger enemies freeze in stillness at some point.

Story says 100% when we're not done with the final fight yet

AUDIO: no environmental sfx before Lady B in prologue

If a player wants to burn a card and has full mana, there is no warning/confirmation window about having full mana

Player can play a card he already has, and there is no warning/window with confirmation if he definitely wants to do it

Rene runs in an offensive stance without a sword after using a skit.

1.0.1.h.

GRAPHICS

Resolution / fullscreen changes when unrelated settings are changed

Fixed colors, too washed out with green fog.

PLAYER

Assassination Skill is not working • PLAYER: On the gamepad, some skills (Spillover) throw °out of range" error too often

Using pushback and holding the attack before the animation ends makes the player attack with empty hands. •

NAVMESH

Fixed wrong path in catacombs.

A player can get stuck under a window in Philip's throne room.

UI

Karla Knife Throw - brak opisu obok do Backstab

Fixed misaligned enemy health bars being rotated constantly.

Fixed misaligned enemy health bars being rotated constantly. Target icon above enemy health bars will be displayed correctly again.

AUDIO

Wrong music before going into Lady Bliss encounters Suggestion - hard to understand message 'deck empty no cards draw.'

Wrong music for Enounder with Inquisitor

Wrong music on the Hills of Montmartre - Scene 'What Lies Ahead' Missing word in the skills tutorial

1.0.1.k.

GAME

Quest is considered complete when the boss dies, but adds (purple shades)

UI

Faction Rewards - change tab arrows do not work

Quest log messed up on the widescreen monitor

Fixed misaligned buttons in conversations on wide-screen monitors

Title card waits until side convo / convo clean up, making them show up at the wrong time

Deckbuilder tutorial not launching when deck builder is entered via crafting button on New Blueprint view.

Quest description - space in copy missing

NAVMESH

Loot from breakable objects drops in mid-air on the bridge.

WORLD

interlude has too little water

No collision with breakable jugs

bad-looking brick well with repetitive texture on top

Overlapping houses in front of Porte saint denis map cap

AUDIO

Fixed a bug where battle end indents where not fired

New version of 5 major themes for better fit with on-screen action.

Poison damage makes armor hit sounds on armored enemies, even though it damages flesh directly.

1.0.1.m.

UI

When card is being burned and user clicks another, the wrong one gets burned.

When card being played/burned animation finishes, the top Card is selected, even if player has moved the selection

Card playing sound cuts off if inventory is closed mid animation

Remove "deck slots". Show pop up if deck limit is reached

Do not ask to override skill if its charges = 0

Bigger font in tutorials with minmax size

Selection in inventory can be changed when UIPrompt is open

Missing boss healthbar in local co-op mode

Faction Rewards - change tab arrows don't work

AUDIO

Claim all plays sound even though there are no rewards

Bliss ambiance is less loud

BALANCE

Scavenger should be a tiered talent and slightly worse

Thank you so much for supporting us through thick and thin.

As always, you can reach out to us on

Have fun!

SuperStatic Team