Rather big update

Mine prices in gold grow slower with every mine built

Same for upgrades, higher upgrades got cheaper than they were

Castle poison now damages higher hp monsters much more

Castle poison upgrades got slightly more expensive

Researcheable units' gold prices has been reduced by about 10%

Permanent gold income gained by sending units have been increased slightly

Spider orange send metal price has been reduced 5 -> 4

Researching new units in the campaign got cheaper

Spell cards in the campaign's cards shop got cheaper

Castle upgrades UI is remade

1v1 map size has been shrinked, amount of resources and rocks have been reduced

Various bug fixes