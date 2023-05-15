Mine prices in gold grow slower with every mine built
Same for upgrades, higher upgrades got cheaper than they were
Castle poison now damages higher hp monsters much more
Castle poison upgrades got slightly more expensive
Researcheable units' gold prices has been reduced by about 10%
Permanent gold income gained by sending units have been increased slightly
Spider orange send metal price has been reduced 5 -> 4
Researching new units in the campaign got cheaper
Spell cards in the campaign's cards shop got cheaper
Castle upgrades UI is remade
1v1 map size has been shrinked, amount of resources and rocks have been reduced
Various bug fixes
Rather big update
