 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mines and Magic update for 15 May 2023

Rather big update

Share · View all patches · Build 11238428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mine prices in gold grow slower with every mine built
Same for upgrades, higher upgrades got cheaper than they were
Castle poison now damages higher hp monsters much more
Castle poison upgrades got slightly more expensive
Researcheable units' gold prices has been reduced by about 10%
Permanent gold income gained by sending units have been increased slightly
Spider orange send metal price has been reduced 5 -> 4
Researching new units in the campaign got cheaper
Spell cards in the campaign's cards shop got cheaper
Castle upgrades UI is remade
1v1 map size has been shrinked, amount of resources and rocks have been reduced
Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Mines and Magic Content Depot 884641
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884642
  • Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link