Azarine Heart update for 15 May 2023

Alpha 1.2.6 Patch - May 15th

Hope you've all been well! I've added some small changes to the game, but I will be more busy during the summer with my job. I hope to update you all again soon!

  • Added the Whorl, the Stonepit, and Widower's Mine dungeons; the Whorl and the Stonepit are 'open dungeons', and can be explored right there in the overworld.
  • Changed the graphics for ice, crystal, death, and wind spells. No more recolored fireballs!
  • Started working on Meg the Mighty's questline, which is the last of the companion quests.

I hope to be pulling the game out of early access by the end of the year! Stay tuned.

