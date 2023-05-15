Alpha 1.2.6 Patch - May 15th

Hope you've all been well! I've added some small changes to the game, but I will be more busy during the summer with my job. I hope to update you all again soon!

Added the Whorl, the Stonepit, and Widower's Mine dungeons; the Whorl and the Stonepit are 'open dungeons', and can be explored right there in the overworld.

Changed the graphics for ice, crystal, death, and wind spells. No more recolored fireballs!

Started working on Meg the Mighty's questline, which is the last of the companion quests.

I hope to be pulling the game out of early access by the end of the year! Stay tuned.