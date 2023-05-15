Alpha 1.2.6 Patch - May 15th

Hope you've all been well! I've added some small changes to the game, but I will be more busy during the summer with my job. I hope to update you all again soon!
- Added the Whorl, the Stonepit, and Widower's Mine dungeons; the Whorl and the Stonepit are 'open dungeons', and can be explored right there in the overworld.
- Changed the graphics for ice, crystal, death, and wind spells. No more recolored fireballs!
- Started working on Meg the Mighty's questline, which is the last of the companion quests.
I hope to be pulling the game out of early access by the end of the year! Stay tuned.
