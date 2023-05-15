 Skip to content

Primal Survivors update for 15 May 2023

Bug fixing V1.04

Build 11238397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Primal Players!

We would like to express our gratitude for your valuable feedback, as it has greatly contributed to enhancing our game. As a result, we have implemented several critical changes, including:

♦ Fixed the bug related to the Mamoth boss on the Bone Crusher Difficult Mode.
♦ Fixed the bug related to the Gamepad RT or LT shoot button.

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to our game. We hope these improvements provide you with an even more enjoyable gaming experience.

