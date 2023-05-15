 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demonologist update for 15 May 2023

Demonologist v0.4.0 Update [NEW MAP]

Share · View all patches · Build 11238383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Demonologists, We're so happy to announce you the 0.4.0 new map update! You can find the changelog below:

ADDED:

*** Kurosawa House

  • Upper floor of Abandoned House
  • Upper floor of Lighthouse
  • A new safe house
  • New safe house customizations
  • Crouch Mechanic
  • New radio musics
  • Dead players can now select and eliminate evidence of ghosts, but they still cannot select the ghost
  • Blacklist to automatically kick players who entered your lobby (Blacklist is not permanent, it resets when you close your lobby)**

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

**

  • Players can be now use voice chat when tablet is open
  • Light house's lighting has been renewed

**

Fixes:

**

  • Localization issues
  • Infinite hunt issues
  • Flashlight toggle issues
  • Font localization issues of the notes
  • Invisible collisions in Hospital
  • Some collision problems in Cyclone St
  • Reading notes sound issue
  • IK Hand Painting canvas issue
  • Some safe spots in the maps
  • Some settings issues

**

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1929611 Depot 1929611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link