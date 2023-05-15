Demonologist v0.4.0 Update [NEW MAP]

Hello, Demonologists, We're so happy to announce you the 0.4.0 new map update! You can find the changelog below:
ADDED:
Kurosawa House
- Upper floor of Abandoned House
- Upper floor of Lighthouse
- A new safe house
- New safe house customizations
- Crouch Mechanic
- New radio musics
- Dead players can now select and eliminate evidence of ghosts, but they still cannot select the ghost
Blacklist to automatically kick players who entered your lobby (Blacklist is not permanent, it resets when you close your lobby)
Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

- Players can be now use voice chat when tablet is open
- Light house's lighting has been renewed

Fixes:

- Localization issues
- Infinite hunt issues
- Flashlight toggle issues
- Font localization issues of the notes
- Invisible collisions in Hospital
- Some collision problems in Cyclone St
- Reading notes sound issue
- IK Hand Painting canvas issue
- Some safe spots in the maps
- Some settings issues

