Closed Beta 1 Announce Post & FAQ 

Hello Hunters!

The Relic Hunter’s Closed Beta is upon us! 🙌 The Closed Beta will start rolling out access to players on May 18th at 9AM CT, until May 22nd at 9AM CT.

In this Closed Beta, you can experience a whole new act of Story Adventures! You’ll see level 30 enemies, new items, and EVEN BIGGER GUNS with a new tier of gear and weapons! Players can also try trading for the first time! The level cap has also been increased, giving you more skill points to explore new builds on your favorite Hunters.

If you were a part of the previous Stress Test, we’re happy to share that you will keep your progress in this Closed Beta! You won’t need to sign up again to be able to participate!

We’re so excited for you join us in the upcoming Closed Beta!

We want you to be as informed as possible when you jump into Relic Hunters Legend for the first time, so we’ve put together some quick questions and explanations of what to expect!

How to Access the Closed Beta:

You (and your friends) can still sign-up for this Closed Beta even after it has started. Request access through the Steam Store Page by clicking on the 🟩 green button 🟩! This will put you in the queue to receive access!

Then What?

There are limited spots available for this Closed Beta. If you get in, ✨ thank you for joining✨! When you’ve been accepted, you'll receive an email to the account registered to Steam letting you know you can now download Relic Hunters Legend on the Store Page!

After the Closed Beta starts, keep on the lookout on our Social Channels and Steam Announcements for our survey where we’re interested in different systems, mechanics, and how it felt to play the game. Make sure you complete the survey so all your feedback is captured!

Relic Hunters Legend Closed Beta FAQ

What languages will be available?

Relic Hunters Legend will be available in: English and Brazilian Portuguese. Subtitles are available in Polish, Italian, Korean, Latin American Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Japanese, French, and German.

Can I Stream/Create Content For/Post About the Closed Beta?

Yes, you can share, record, and stream the game! Not all the features for launch will be available in this Closed Beta, and some aspects of the game could change between future tests and launch.

We encourage you to play now, stream now, enjoy the game with your communities, send feedback over, and keep your eyes open for the next test to see what’s new!

Will My Progress carry over from one Closed Beta to the next, as well as Early Access? Do I have to sign up separately for each Closed Beta?

Hunters that played the Stress Test will keep their progress in this Closed Beta. Once you’ve been invited to a Closed Beta once, you will be able to join all future tests!

Where can I get information on Game Status?

For critical issues, such as server outages and game-breaking bugs, the team will be posting status updates on Twitter, Weibo, and in the Discord.

What if something goes wrong?

Players should report bugs, issues, and submit feedback to support.gearbox.com. Please provide a description of your problem and any images as needed for the Customer Support Team to help you!

I Need to Report a Player!

Relic Hunters Legends was created with the building of a positive, inclusive community of players as a top priority! If you see a player that is breaking chat rules, being disruptive, or causing issues, you’re able to discreetly report them using Mod Mail in the Relic Hunters Discord. The Moderators will be able to review the report and act as needed.

Violators of the Community Guidelines are subject to disciplinary actions that can include immediate removal from this Closed Beta, removal from all subsequent Closed Betas, an indefinite loss of in-game chat privileges, and a permanent ban from the Relic Hunters Legends Discord.

If you feel a Moderator is acting outside of their role or abusing their permissions, contact a Community Manager with relevant information so they can review the case.

What do I have to look forward to after this Closed Beta?

After the Closed Beta, we will have a link to a survey on our Social Channels and in a Steam Announcement where you can answer questions about your experience.

We will have more to come this year, including another Closed Beta test covering End Game and more leading up to the eventual release of Early Access! Make sure to follow Relic Hunters on Social Channels for news, announcements, and updates about this test and future information!

Thank you so much for participating! We can’t wait to see you in-game and in the community!

Discord: https://discord.gg/relichunters

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RelicHuntersU

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RelicHuntersUniverse/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playrelichunters

