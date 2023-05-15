 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WTC : Relentless Protagonist update for 15 May 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11238157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main menu has been updated, along with in-game GUI and user choice graphics.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1385501 Depot 1385501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1385502 Depot 1385502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1385503 Depot 1385503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link