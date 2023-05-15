V14.06 Mini update!

Hi everyone!

Just a few more fixes and changes. We also added a few more build parts that were completed and tested. Please note that these new build parts will be missing translations and will be added in the very near future.

FIXED - Moving the NPC house and Town Hall would create duplicate doors.

FIXED - Missing footstep sounds when walking/running with a fishing pole.

FIXED - Using the shield when holding the torch would result in the flame floating in thin air.

FIXED - Potential fix for those experiencing lag when crouching.

FIXED - Occasionally when AI were attacking bases, they would get stuck on objects. This would cause lag and in some cases crash the engine.

FIXED - Idle AI in the wild sometimes seen. This issue happens when a landclaim pole is delete and the AI get into a broken state because they no longer have a link to a landclaim pole. All AI now deleted if the pole is deleted.

CHANGE - The speed at which the noise and light meters fill has been capped. This will result in attacks occurring in durations no shorter than every 20 minutes in real time. (Currently attacks can occur every 2-3 minutes with multiple light/noise sources.)

ADDED - Single ramp railing.

ADDED - Flat Ramp

ADDED - Interior Window wall.



