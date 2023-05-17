PATCH 122: Age of Valhalla Slot + New Events!

Conquer Valhalla and spin the reels to victory!



Experience the epic realm of Age of Valhalla, a fast-paced 4x5-reel video slot available now! With 50 pay lines and thrilling gameplay, you can trigger Free Spins and unlock massive wins as Wilds transform the reels. Unleash the power of Odin, Thor, and the Frost Giant as you conquer Age of Valhalla today! ⚔️💰



Party under the stars: join us for Rooftop Night!



Attention members of The Club! Get ready for an exclusive party event, Rooftop Night! Join us on Friday, May 26th at 6 PM ET for 2 hours of non-stop fun. Receive free goodie bags with exclusive Rooftop Night items including a Bucket Hat, Neon Baseball Cap, stunning Fireworks Set, and Bubble Blaster. Enjoy exciting events, meet fellow Club members, and look out for something special on the night! See you there!

Show off your skills in the Club-exclusive MTT



Today at 7 PM ET, join our club-exclusive multi-table tournament. Compete for a 5 million chip prize pool. Show off your skills and claim victory among fellow club members!

Get ready to stack chips and soak up the summer sun ☀️



Start warming up for the biggest summer event in PokerStars VR history! The Sunny Stacks Series is coming on Thursday, June 15th, 2023. Get ready for a whole month of epic gameplay, exciting prizes, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for more details and mark your calendars for this spectacular summer extravaganza!

